 2024 OL Roebuck enjoys PSU visit, being recruited heavily by Cooper Cousins
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-29 14:30:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Football has already secured one verbal commit in the class of 2024, as McDowell High School (PA) offensive tackle Cooper Cousins has verbally committed to the Nittany Lions back in late January.

However the staff is far from done in 2024, as the staff is hoping to build on that commitment by adding another top ranked offensive lineman in Ben Roebuck out of Ohio.

The 6-foot-78, 320-pound offensive tackle prospect recently spent the day in State College for the annual Blue-White spring game and spoke with Nittany Nation about the visit.

“The visit to Penn State was amazing,” Roebuck told Nittany Nation. “Finally getting to meet Cooper Cousins was a really good part of the visit. But the overall experience and the atmosphere was the best part.”



{{ article.author_name }}