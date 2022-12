Class of 2024 interior offensive lineman William Satterwhite had quite the gameday visit last week when he made the trip over to State College to see Penn State take on Michigan State.

Satterwhite was informed of the new offer from Penn State initially by his head coach Tim Tyrrell and Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein that Tuesday, but was instructed by coach Trautwein to wait until gameday to officially give him his offer with head coach James Franklin present.