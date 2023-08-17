2024 Penn State Football commits / targets in latest position rankings
With the updated 2024 Rivals250 being unveiled Tuesday, it's time to dive into the position rankings.
Let's take a look at where all the class of 2024 Penn State Football commits are ranked in the new position rankings.
COMMITTED PROSPECTS RANKINGS.....
No. 19 Pro-Style QB Ethan Grunkeymer (Previously: Unranked)
No. 4 RB Quinton Martin (Previously: 4)
No. 18 RB Corey Smith (Previously: 17)
No. 32 WR Tyseer Denmark (Previously: 30)
No. 100 WR Josiah Brown (Previously: 94)
No. 10 TE Luke Reynolds (Previously: 13)
No. 13 OT Cooper Cousins (Previously: 13)
No. 47 OT Eagan Boyer (Previously: 47)
No. 67 OT Garrett Sexton (Previously: Unranked)
No. 12 OG Donovan Harbour (Previously: 10)
No. 19 SDE Liam Andrews (Previously: 14 at OT)
No. 18 WDE Mylachi Williams (Previously: 18)
No. 19 DT TA Cunningham (Previously: 14)
No. 9 ILB Kari Jackson (Previously: 8)
No. 11 ILB Anthony Speca (Previously: 11)
No. 29 CB Kenneth Woseley (Previously: 28)
No. 58 CB Antoine Belgrave-Shorter (Previously: Unranked)
No. 68 CB Jon Mitchell (Previously: 64)
No. 21 S DeJuan Lane (Previously: 18)
No. 51 S Vaboue Toure (Previously: 51)
No. 29 ATH Caleb Brewer (Previously: 44)
