2024 Penn State Football roster by country / state

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The Penn State Football program will enter the 2024 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from two different countries and 19 different states.

While most of the roster consists of guys from the Northeast, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Nittany Lions.

NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the GoPSUSports.com website.

FULL ROSTER BREAKDOWN BY STATE/COUNTRY...

AUS - 1

DR OF CONGO - 1

AL - 3

DE - 1

DC - 1

FL - 5

GA - 3

IN - 1

IA - 1

MD - 9

MA - 2

MI - 3

NJ - 3

NY - 6

NC - 1

OH - 4

PA - 28

TX - 2

VA - 8

WA - 1

WI - 3

AUSTRAILIA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Riley Thompson

P

Sr.
DR OF THE CONGO (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Joseph Mupoyi

DE

RS-Fr.

--------------------------------------------------------------

ALABAMA (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Harrison Wallace III

WR

RS-Jr.

AJ Harris

CB

So.

DaKaari Nelson

S

RS-Fr.
DELAWARE (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Dani Dennis-Sutton

DE

Jr.
FLORIDA (5)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Zane Durant

DT

Jr.

Cam Miller

CB

Jr.

Jon Mitchell

CB

Fr.

Elliot Washington II

CB

So.

Antoine Belgrave-Shorter

CB

Fr.
GEORGIA (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Cam Wallace

RB

RS-Fr.

T.A. Cunningham

DT

Fr.

Audavion Collins

CB

RS-So.
INDIANA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jalen Kimber

CB

RS-Sr.
IOWA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Jaxon Smolik

QB

RS-Fr.
MARYLAND (9)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Chimdy Onoh

OL

RS-Fr.

Mason Robinson

DE

RS-Fr.

Jaylen Harvey

DE

Fr.

Xavier Gilliam

DT

Fr.

Dvon J-Thomas

DT

RS-Sr.

Coziah Izzard

DT

Sr.

Kevin Winston Jr.

S

Jr.

Zakee Wheatley

S

RS-Jr.

Dejuan Lane

S

r.
MASSACHUSETTS (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Luke Reynolds

TE

Fr.

Liam Andrews

DT

Fr.
MICHIGAN (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kobe King

LB

RS-Jr.

Kari Jackson

LB

Fr.

Jaylen Reed

S

Sr.
NEW JERSEY (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Sal Wormley

OL

RS-Sr.

Amin Vanover

DE

Sr.

Vaboue Toure

S

Fr.
NEW YORK (6)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Josiah Brown

WR

Fr.

Andrew Rappleyea

TE

RS-Fr.

Smith Vilbert

DE

RS-Sr.

Ty Blanding

DT

RS-Fr.

Kaleb Artis

DT

RS-So.

Zion Tracy

CB

So.
NORTH CAROLINA (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Eagan Boyer

OL

Fr.
OHIO (4)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Drew Allar

QB

Jr.

Ethan Grunkemeyer

QB

Fr.

Liam Clifford

WR

RS-Jr.

Kaden Saunders

WR

RS-So.
PENNSYLVANIA (28)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Beau Pribula

QB

RS-So.

Nicholas Singleton

RB

Jr.

Quinton Martin Jr.

RB

Fr.

Julian Fleming

WR

Sr.

Tyseer Denmark

WR

Fr.

Anthony Ivey

WR

RS-So.

Mehki Flowers

WR

RS-So.

Peter Gonzalez

WR

Fr.

Khalil Dinkins

TE

RS-Jr.

Joey Schlaffer

TE

RS-Fr.

Cooper Cousins

OL

Fr.

Nick Dawkins

OL

RS-Sr.

JB Nelson

OL

RS-Sr.

Drew Shelton

OL

Jr.

Nolan Rucci

OL

RS-Jr.

J'Ven Williams

OL

RS-Fr.

Abdul Carter

DE

Jr.

Mylachi Williams

DE

Fr.

Zuriah Fisher

DE

RS-Sr.

Dominic DeLuca

LB

RS-Jr.

Ta'Mere Robinson

LB

RS-Fr.

Keon Wylie

LB

RS-So.

Anthony Speca

LB

Fr.

Tyler Elsdon

LB

Sr.

Kenny Woseley Jr.

CB

Fr.

Tyrece Mills

S

RS-Sr.

Lamont Payne Jr.

S

RS-Fr.

Sander Sahaydak

K

RS-Jr.
TEXAS (2)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Omari Evans

WR

Jr.

Max Granville

DE

Fr.
VIRGINIA (8)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Kaytron Allen

RB

So.

Tyler Johnson

WR

RS-So.

Tyler Warren

TE

Sr.

Alex Birchmeier

OL

Fr.

Garrett Sexton

OL

Fr.

Alonzo Ford Jr.

DT

RS-Sr.

Hakeem Beamon

DT

RS-Sr.

Tony Rojas

LB

So.
WASHINGTON (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Vega Ioane

OL

RS-So.
WASHINGTON D.C. (1)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

De'Andre Cook

DT

Fr.
WISCONSIN (3)
PLAYER POSITION CLASS

Corey Smith

RB

Fr.

Jerry Cross

TE

RS-So.

Donovan Harbour

OL

Fr.

--------------------------------------------------------------

