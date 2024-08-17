2024 Penn State Football roster by country / state
The Penn State Football program will enter the 2024 college football season with a roster of consisting of players from two different countries and 19 different states.
While most of the roster consists of guys from the Northeast, there are a few prospects who have traveled from all across the country and even the world to play for the Nittany Lions.
NOTE: This list only features scholarship players and is based off their hometown on the GoPSUSports.com website.
FULL ROSTER BREAKDOWN BY STATE/COUNTRY...
AUS - 1
DR OF CONGO - 1
AL - 3
DE - 1
DC - 1
FL - 5
GA - 3
IN - 1
IA - 1
MD - 9
MA - 2
MI - 3
NJ - 3
NY - 6
NC - 1
OH - 4
PA - 28
TX - 2
VA - 8
WA - 1
WI - 3
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Riley Thompson
|
P
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Joseph Mupoyi
|
DE
|
RS-Fr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Harrison Wallace III
|
WR
|
RS-Jr.
|
AJ Harris
|
CB
|
So.
|
DaKaari Nelson
|
S
|
RS-Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Dani Dennis-Sutton
|
DE
|
Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Zane Durant
|
DT
|
Jr.
|
Cam Miller
|
CB
|
Jr.
|
Jon Mitchell
|
CB
|
Fr.
|
Elliot Washington II
|
CB
|
So.
|
Antoine Belgrave-Shorter
|
CB
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Cam Wallace
|
RB
|
RS-Fr.
|
T.A. Cunningham
|
DT
|
Fr.
|
Audavion Collins
|
CB
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jalen Kimber
|
CB
|
RS-Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Jaxon Smolik
|
QB
|
RS-Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Chimdy Onoh
|
OL
|
RS-Fr.
|
Mason Robinson
|
DE
|
RS-Fr.
|
Jaylen Harvey
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
Xavier Gilliam
|
DT
|
Fr.
|
Dvon J-Thomas
|
DT
|
RS-Sr.
|
Coziah Izzard
|
DT
|
Sr.
|
Kevin Winston Jr.
|
S
|
Jr.
|
Zakee Wheatley
|
S
|
RS-Jr.
|
Dejuan Lane
|
S
|
r.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Luke Reynolds
|
TE
|
Fr.
|
Liam Andrews
|
DT
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kobe King
|
LB
|
RS-Jr.
|
Kari Jackson
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
Jaylen Reed
|
S
|
Sr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Sal Wormley
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
Amin Vanover
|
DE
|
Sr.
|
Vaboue Toure
|
S
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Josiah Brown
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Andrew Rappleyea
|
TE
|
RS-Fr.
|
Smith Vilbert
|
DE
|
RS-Sr.
|
Ty Blanding
|
DT
|
RS-Fr.
|
Kaleb Artis
|
DT
|
RS-So.
|
Zion Tracy
|
CB
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Eagan Boyer
|
OL
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Drew Allar
|
QB
|
Jr.
|
Ethan Grunkemeyer
|
QB
|
Fr.
|
Liam Clifford
|
WR
|
RS-Jr.
|
Kaden Saunders
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Beau Pribula
|
QB
|
RS-So.
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
RB
|
Jr.
|
Quinton Martin Jr.
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
Julian Fleming
|
WR
|
Sr.
|
Tyseer Denmark
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Anthony Ivey
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|
Mehki Flowers
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|
Peter Gonzalez
|
WR
|
Fr.
|
Khalil Dinkins
|
TE
|
RS-Jr.
|
Joey Schlaffer
|
TE
|
RS-Fr.
|
Cooper Cousins
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Nick Dawkins
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
JB Nelson
|
OL
|
RS-Sr.
|
Drew Shelton
|
OL
|
Jr.
|
Nolan Rucci
|
OL
|
RS-Jr.
|
J'Ven Williams
|
OL
|
RS-Fr.
|
Abdul Carter
|
DE
|
Jr.
|
Mylachi Williams
|
DE
|
Fr.
|
Zuriah Fisher
|
DE
|
RS-Sr.
|
Dominic DeLuca
|
LB
|
RS-Jr.
|
Ta'Mere Robinson
|
LB
|
RS-Fr.
|
Keon Wylie
|
LB
|
RS-So.
|
Anthony Speca
|
LB
|
Fr.
|
Tyler Elsdon
|
LB
|
Sr.
|
Kenny Woseley Jr.
|
CB
|
Fr.
|
Tyrece Mills
|
S
|
RS-Sr.
|
Lamont Payne Jr.
|
S
|
RS-Fr.
|
Sander Sahaydak
|
K
|
RS-Jr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Omari Evans
|
WR
|
Jr.
|
Max Granville
|
DE
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Kaytron Allen
|
RB
|
So.
|
Tyler Johnson
|
WR
|
RS-So.
|
Tyler Warren
|
TE
|
Sr.
|
Alex Birchmeier
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Garrett Sexton
|
OL
|
Fr.
|
Alonzo Ford Jr.
|
DT
|
RS-Sr.
|
Hakeem Beamon
|
DT
|
RS-Sr.
|
Tony Rojas
|
LB
|
So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Vega Ioane
|
OL
|
RS-So.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
De'Andre Cook
|
DT
|
Fr.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|CLASS
|
Corey Smith
|
RB
|
Fr.
|
Jerry Cross
|
TE
|
RS-So.
|
Donovan Harbour
|
OL
|
Fr.
--------------------------------------------------------------
