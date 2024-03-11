Penn State 2024 offensive line signee Caleb Brewer officially earned a major honor over the weekend, being named the Mr. Pennsylvania Small School Lineman of the year, becoming the second-straight Penn State Nittany Lion to earn the honor.

Brewer, a standout at Wyomissing Area High School outside of Reading will join a Penn State roster this summer that features a pair of other foremer Mr. Pennsylvania Lineman of the Year winners in; former Wyomssing teammate J'Ven Williams and Nicholas Dawkins who did so in 2019. Former Nittany Liom great and current Dallas Cowboy linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons also won the award in 2017.

Winning the 2023 Mr. PA Football Lineman Big School honors for schools in classifications 4A through 6A was Imohtep Charter standout and Pittsburgh signee Jah'Sear Whittington.

Brewer who signed with Penn State in December will enroll on campus this summer. The three-star prospect wanted to finish out his high school wreslting career before heading off to Happy Valley. As a senior, Brewer was 112-25 in the 285 weight class, finishing with a career record of 112-25.