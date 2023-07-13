Penn State's 2024 quarterback commit Ethan Grunkemeyer announced on Thursday that he has been invited to play in the Under Armour All-America game in early January of 2024 in Orlando, Fla.

The Ohio native committed to the Nittany Lions' class in May during a time in which his recruitment was really picking up steam.

Since that point, Grunkemeyer has raised some eyebrows with his promising play after his performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Redondo Beach, Calif in mid June.

Rivals' National Recruiting Analysts John Garcia Jr. and Adam Gorney ranked Grunkemeyer as the 10th-most impressive quarterback at the event out of 20, having this to say about the 6-foot-2, 190- pounder's performance:

"The Penn State commit started off a little too excited on the first night as a bunch of throws were high but he finally settled in and finished strong. Rated as a high three-star prospect, the Lewis Center (Ohio) Olentangy standout has a strong arm and the ball pops as he especially threw some nice crossers and was great throwing it down the seam. He did struggle on two throws going to his left and the deep ball that way wasn’t spinning well."

During his junior season at Lewis Center, Grunkemeyer threw for 2,519 yards on 219-of-351 while throwing 25 touchdowns, eight interceptions with a 62% completion percentage.

He is the No. 21 player in the state of Ohio and the 29th overall at his position in his class.