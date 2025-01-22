Eight Penn State commits Ranked Inside Final Rivals250 Rankings

The final Riavls250 rankings update for the Class of 2025 has been released this week and it includes eight Penn State Football commits, jumping up from the previous six in the last update.

Leading the way for Penn State is cornerback commitment Daryus Dixson. The Santa Ana, California native is ranked as the No. 65 player in the country. New Jersey offensive lineman Malachi Goodman has moved from No. 243 to No. 138 overall in the country and he's followed up by fellow in-state cornerback commitment Jahmir Joseph at No. 161.

After that, the Nittany Lions have Pennsylvania tight end and former Michigan commit Andrew Olesh at No. 169, Florida wide receiver Koby Howard at No. 175, and the Pennsylvania trio of running back Jabree Coleman at No. 230, running back Tiqwai Hayes at No. 234 and linebacker Alex Tatsch at No. 236.

James Franklin's Nittany Lions now finishes off with 27 total commitments within their 2025 recruiting class that ranks 17th nationally in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.