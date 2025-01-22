Published Jan 22, 2025
Penn State to host 2026 ATH Jaziel Hart for Junior Day visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State's 2026 recruiting class is already off to a blazing start with eight commitments in their recruiting class including five four-star commitments.

The Nittany Lions coaching staff is working on adding numerous other prospects to that class including a intriguing athlete out of Roanoke, Virginia, three-star prospect Jaziel Hart.

Hart has been a frequent visitor over the last year to Penn State, making trips last May, June, and July before making an daygame visit for the Nittany Lions regular season finale against the Maryland Terrapins. He's also made multiple visit to Michigan, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and NC State in his recruitment.

Earlier this month, Hart announced a top six of Penn State, Minnesota, Virginia, Tennessee, Indiana, and Virginia Tech.

