2024 Pennsylvania OL Cooper Cousins commits to Penn State Football

Penn State Football added their first commitment to the class of 2024 today during the team's Junior Day visit, as offensive lineman Cooper Cousins out of McDowell High School (Erie, PA) took to Twitter to announce his decision.

"It's a great day to be a Nittany Lion!" Cousins told Nittany Nation. "I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and community for always supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Franklin and the staff for making this an easy decision for my family and I. I am excited to be a leader of the class of 2024, as I will be continuing to wear blue and white for PENN STATE FOOTBALL!! #WeAre."