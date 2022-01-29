2024 Pennsylvania OL Cooper Cousins commits to Penn State Football
Penn State Football added their first commitment to the class of 2024 today during the team's Junior Day visit, as offensive lineman Cooper Cousins out of McDowell High School (Erie, PA) took to Twitter to announce his decision.
"It's a great day to be a Nittany Lion!" Cousins told Nittany Nation. "I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and community for always supporting me. I would also like to thank Coach Franklin and the staff for making this an easy decision for my family and I. I am excited to be a leader of the class of 2024, as I will be continuing to wear blue and white for PENN STATE FOOTBALL!! #WeAre."
Cousins is listed as a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive tackle prospect and chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of other scholarship offers from the likes of Akron, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Toledo. He was also drawing a lot of interest from Wisconsin as well.
The Northwest Pennsylvania native spent the day on campus today for one of the program's annual Junior Day visits to campus.
Stay tuned for more on Cousins and other Penn State Football recruiting right here on Nittany Nation!