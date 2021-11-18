2024 Pennsylvania QB Brad Birch visits Happy Valley, hoping to land offer
If you don't know of 2024 quarterback Brad Birch, you might want to learn about him soon before his recruitment blows up.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback prospect only holds one offer so far from the likes of Oregon, but he is hearing from a host of other schools, including Penn State who could be close to offering.
Birch recently took a trip to Happy Valley to watch the Nittany Lions play in person for the second time this season and he came away very impressed with the entire visit.
