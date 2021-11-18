If you don't know of 2024 quarterback Brad Birch, you might want to learn about him soon before his recruitment blows up.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound quarterback prospect only holds one offer so far from the likes of Oregon, but he is hearing from a host of other schools, including Penn State who could be close to offering.

Birch recently took a trip to Happy Valley to watch the Nittany Lions play in person for the second time this season and he came away very impressed with the entire visit.