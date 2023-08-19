Penn State class of 2024 quarterback commitment Ethan Grunkemeyer started off his senior season in a big way on Friday night with a five-touchdown (four passing touchdowns, one rushing touchdown) night as he led Olentangy to a 46-35 win over Toledo Whitmer.

It's currently unclear how many total yards Grunkemeyer ended up throwing on Friday night, but according to an article by Dillon Davis of the Delaware Gazette in Ohio, Grunkemeyer had passing touchdowns of 84, 14, 2, and 26 yards. His rushing touchdown was from eight yards out as well.

Grunkemeyer committed to Penn State on May 20. He was then one of twenty quarterbacks to head out to the Elite 11 in Los Angeles this summer, where he was named an Elite 11 quarterback at the end of the camp.

Notably, Grunkemeyer works closely with quarterback guru Brad Maendler, who also works with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar.

The Lewis Center (OH) native recently received his fourth star from Rivals and is ranked as the 14th-best player in the state of Ohio and the 19th-best pro-style quarterback in the country.