Ranking the top five running back classes in 2025

Harlem Berry

The dust has settled in the college football recruiting class of 2025 and Rivals is putting a bow on the cycle by looking at the top programs by position. Up next is running back where several teams had hauls worth taking a look at. Here are five programs that stood out above the rest with the ball carriers heading to their programs.

1. LSU

JT Lindsey (Photo by Rapides Parish Journal)

Coach Brian Kelly’s haul at running back would have been in discussion for the No. 1 spot on the list even if the team had only signed Harlem Berry. The Louisiana native is the only five-star running back in the 2025 cycle. Berry has drawn comparisons to former USC star Reggie Bush because he’s that special. He’s a dynamic playmaker that can be used in the backfield and the slot. But the Tigers also landed JT Lindsey, who racked up nearly 2,800 yards from scrimmage this year. He’s a one-cut slashing running back who is a threat to score a touchdown at any time.

2. CLEMSON

Gideon Davidson

Gideon Davidson shot up the rankings after he was impressive at multiple offseason events. The Clemson signee followed up a strong offseason with another great fall. He rushed for 2,341 yards, averaging nearly nine yards per carry, and scored 37 rushing touchdowns. He should be able to adjust to the increased level of competition quickly. Marquise Henderson is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. He’s fast – a 10.86-second 100-meter dash – and his speed translates to the football field. He catches the ball well enough out of the backfield to see some time in the slot so he makes for a great complementary piece. Henderson rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior.

3. OREGON

Jordon Davison

The Ducks got a lot of attention for the defensive backs and wide receivers that joined the class but don’t overlook the haul they had at running back. Jordon Davison is a top-100 prospect when at his best can compete with any running back in the class. He took a step back as a senior but still managed a 1,000-yard season and double-digit touchdowns. Dierre Hill has been one of the more overlooked running backs in the class. He’s a bruising back that in two years as a full-time starter had 4,376 yards and 76 total touchdowns. That type of production doesn’t happen by accident. Davison and Hill should fit the Big Ten perfectly and have the upside to be a pair of the conference’s best at the position down the line.

4. OHIO STATE

Anthony “Turbo” Rogers (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Anytime you add a running back with the nickname “Turbo” that’s going to get some attention. Anthony “Turbo” Rogers certainly lives up to his nickname. He’s fast but his acceleration and ability to make cuts is what sets him apart from other running backs. He’s also a versatile player and we’ve seen him perform very well while running routes at Rivals Five-Star last summer. Bo Jackson also has a famous name (no relation) but he was one of Ohio’s best this cycle. He was banged up for much of his senior season but his combination of size and speed could get him on the field early in Columbus if he can stay healthy.

5. PENN STATE

Jabree Coleman