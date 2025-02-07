Penn State Recruiting Coordinator Khalil Ahmad Leaving For Temple

Penn State Football Recruiting Coordinator for Personnel and Recruitment Khalil Ahmad is leaving Happy Valley to join KC Keeler's new staff at Temple. The former Rutgers, Syracuse and now Penn State recruiting staffer is expected to join the Owls in a high ranking role.

During his time in Happy Valley, Ahmad became very well known rather quickly for his connections throughout the country as he has deep ties to Mid-Atlantic, playing a big role in helping the program landing guys such as Malachi Goodman, Jahmir Joseph, Braswell Thomas, Michael Troutman III, Lyrick Samuel, Jabree Coleman and Matthew Outten. On top of that he was also named Rivals.com B1G Up Next which honored the Top 10 up and coming recruiters in the Big Ten Conference.

Ahmad originally came to State College back in January 2023 and spent nearly a year with the Nittany Lions before returning to Syracuse in December. However after two month, he would return to the Nittany Lions in February of 2024. During his time with the Orange, he was Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting (2023) and Director of High School Relations (2022), where he was able to get various top ranked prospects to visit campus and even helped secure a few commitments from both the high school route and transfer portal.

Prior to his time in Syracuse, Ahmad worked as a Player Development assistant at Rutgers for a season (2021) and spent several years as a high school assistant coach at several NJ high schools such as Paterson Eastside, Passaic HS and Northern Valley at Demarest.

Stay tuned for more on Penn State Football and how they will replace Ahmad right here on Happy Valley Insider!