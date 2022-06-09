2024 recruit Jerrae Hawkins Jr camp performance earns PSU offer
Class of 2024 athlete recruit Jerrae Hawkins Jr had an impressive showing at the camp this past Saturday out in State College, Pennsylvania and it resulted in him receiving his fifth D1 offer.
Not too long after camp, Hawkins spoke with us here at Nittany Nation explaining how he found out about the offer, his reaction to the news and more.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news