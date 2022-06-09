 2024 recruit Jerrae Hawkins Jr' camp performance earns Penn State offer
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-09 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2024 recruit Jerrae Hawkins Jr camp performance earns PSU offer

EJ Daniels • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Class of 2024 athlete recruit Jerrae Hawkins Jr had an impressive showing at the camp this past Saturday out in State College, Pennsylvania and it resulted in him receiving his fifth D1 offer.

Not too long after camp, Hawkins spoke with us here at Nittany Nation explaining how he found out about the offer, his reaction to the news and more.

Not a Subscriber? Join us With Our FREE 30-Day Premium Trial

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}