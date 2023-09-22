While Butler, Creighton, Mississippi State, Cal, and various others were in heavy pursuit of Stewart, it was his comfort with the PSU staff which ultimately sealed his future aspirations.

As a 6-foot-5 guard who has been on Penn State's radar for some time now, Southern California Academy sharpshooting Class of 2024 Dominick Stewart has now committed to Penn State.

Under Julius Von Hanzlik, unselfishness and defensive integrity are emphasized with an iron fist.

Stewart knows the onus is on him to neutralize top-shelf scoring threats, to whittle down passing lanes, and also control the floor as an adept creator.

He is pressed into immediate action for a Southern California Academy team which bid adieu to one of the top point guard's in the country last season in Garwey Dual (who remained committed to Providence after Kim English took over).

The true unique draw to a player of Stewart's type is his poise. He can stick timely, opportunistic 3-pointers and stretch the defense out.

He's also equally effective at scoring the ball without requiring a maximum number of dribbles. With one on ones, hesitations, stepbacks, and other manipulative tools in his arsenal, Stewart has a ready made arsenal.

Playing in a hothouse strength of national schedule with Southern California Academy, which entertains a national schedule rife with Division-I bound heavy hitters, will surely prepare him for the rigors of the next level.

Von Hanzlik and newly minted head coach Mike Rhoades at Penn State are both similar given their emphasis and philosophy on defensive efficiency.