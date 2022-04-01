2024 Utah commit Kobe Boykin makes cross country trip to Penn State

As per usual at State College around this time of year, Penn State Football hosted a couple of the nation’s top recruits this past weekend as the prospects got a chance to check out the 2022 team’s spring practice.

Now most of the kids that visited are already committed to Penn State or have their recruitment 100% open. However there was a couple on campus who were committed to other schools, most notably Utah athlete commit Kobe Boykin who made the trip all the way from California.

“The thing that stood out for me was talking with the head coach (James Franklin), the running back coach (Ja'Juan Seider) and all the coaches about the offense, the schemes and doing everything,” Boykin told Nittany Nation. “We talked about how the stadium is packed each and every game. Man it was different!"