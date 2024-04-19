A Nittany Lion priority target is shutting down his recruitment and Penn State is one of his top contenders. 2025 four-star defensive end Jayden Woods announced his top five schools on Thursday, with the Nittany Lions being joined by Wisconsin, Tennessee, Florida and Purdue.

Woods visited Happy Valley for the first time in March, where he walked away impressed with the Nittany Lions' program, players and coaches.

"I'd say the players and coaches are very genuine people," Woods told Happy Valley Insider. "I came in open minded and with no expectations, and it's an amazing program with amazing people."

Shortly after the visit, which turned Penn State into contenders for Woods, the four-star defender locked in an official visit with the Nittany Lions from June 7-9. The Shawnee, Kansas, native also has official visits to Wisconsin and Purdue on the books this summer, but could add Tennessee and Florida to that list of trips.

Penn State has come on strong late in Woods' recruitment, but has quickly cemented itself as a serious player for arguably the top edge rusher in the Midwest.