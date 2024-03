Penn State Football kicked off spring practice on Tuesday and as always with spring ball starting, that also means that the program will also start hosting recruits on campus for visits.

One of the Nittany Lions top targets in the 2025 class, four-star quarterback Malik Washington came to campus to check out day one of practice, meet new OC Andy Kotelnicki and more.

"The visit went really good,” Washington told HVI. “The team looked good on day one and the offense looks explosive.”