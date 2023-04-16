Penn State is far from done with their 2024 recruiting class, yet that hasn't stopped them from adding to their 2025 class as they added their third verbal in 2025 today as four-star Texas running back Kiandrea Barker committed to the program.

Barker's commitment comes just one day after he made an unofficial visit to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring game.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect plays for The Woodlands High School down in Texas and chose the Nittany Lions over several other big offers from schools such as Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and many others.

Barker is one of Texas' top-ranked prospects for the 2025 class, currently coming in at No. 25 overall for the state and No. 11 overall running back in the entire country.



