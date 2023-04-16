2025 four-star Texas RB Kiandrea Barker commits to Penn State
Penn State is far from done with their 2024 recruiting class, yet that hasn't stopped them from adding to their 2025 class as they added their third verbal in 2025 today as four-star Texas running back Kiandrea Barker committed to the program.
Barker's commitment comes just one day after he made an unofficial visit to Happy Valley for the Nittany Lions' annual Blue-White Spring game.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect plays for The Woodlands High School down in Texas and chose the Nittany Lions over several other big offers from schools such as Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Pittsburgh, Purdue, and many others.
Barker is one of Texas' top-ranked prospects for the 2025 class, currently coming in at No. 25 overall for the state and No. 11 overall running back in the entire country.
Barker is the second commitment for the Nittany Lions this weekend, joining Pennsylvania offensive lineman Caleb Brewer, who announced his own decision Saturday night. However, he might not be the only Texas prospect heading to State College as his teammate and good friend Quannell X Farrakhan Jr. who was also on campus could follow suit shortly.
Barker now joins offensive lineman Jaelyne Matthews and athlete / defensive back Omari Gaines as the two other commitments in the Nittany Lions' 2025 recruiting class so far.
It's been a successful weekend for Penn State already with the commitment of Brewer and Barker and the good news may not be done for the Nittany Lions. As discussed in today's NitBits piece for Happy Valley Insider subscribers, Penn State finds itself in good spots for multiple other prospects including 2024 Wisconsin OL Donovan Harbour whose set to announce a commitment on Tuesday.
Between the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes, Barker is the fifth prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions since the beginning of April. He is also the second running back to announce his commitment to the program in the last nine days, joining 2024 high-four star prospect and Pennsylvania native Quinton Martin.
Stay tuned for more about Barker and other Penn State Football recruiting news right here on Nittany Nation!
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board