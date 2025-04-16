Three-Star Georgia ATH Peyton Dyer Schedules Official Visit

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound standout from Duluth High School in Duluth, Georgia, is scheduled to visit Penn State the weekend of June 20.

On Tuesday night, three-star athlete Peyton Dyer , a former South Carolina commitment, announced he will take an official visit to Penn State this summer.

The official visit to Penn State replaces a previously scheduled trip to South Carolina. Other official visits on Dyer's calendar include USC on June 6 and Georgia on June 13.

Dyer was previously committed to South Carolina from November 4 until April 8.

While Rivals lists Dyer as a wide receiver, he plays both ways for Duluth, seeing time at both wide receiver and cornerback. The Nittany Lions are recruiting him as a cornerback.

Penn State currently holds 10 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class, which ranks 15th nationally and fifth in the Big Ten, according to Rivals.