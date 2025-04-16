PSU Pod: Ta'Mere Robinson, Jon Mitchell Enter The Transfer Portal

Richie offers his reaction to Penn State Football losing linebacker ⁠⁠Ta'Mere Robinson⁠⁠ to the Transfer Portal (0:30) and how his loss will effect the linebacker room as a whole (1:57).

He then talks about the loss of corner ⁠⁠Jon Mitchell⁠⁠ to the Transfer Portal (6:10) and finishes up by taking a look at how many more players need to leave in order to hit the 105 roster limit (8:07)