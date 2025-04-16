Published Apr 16, 2025
PSU Pod: Ta'Mere Robinson, Jon Mitchell Enter The Transfer Portal
circle avatar
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie offers his reaction to Penn State Football losing linebacker ⁠⁠Ta'Mere Robinson⁠⁠ to the Transfer Portal (0:30) and how his loss will effect the linebacker room as a whole (1:57).

He then talks about the loss of corner ⁠⁠Jon Mitchell⁠⁠ to the Transfer Portal (6:10) and finishes up by taking a look at how many more players need to leave in order to hit the 105 roster limit (8:07)

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board