PSU Pod: Ta'Mere Robinson, Jon Mitchell Enter The Transfer Portal

Richie offers his reaction to Penn State Football losing linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson to the Transfer Portal (0:30) and how his loss will effect the linebacker room as a whole (1:57).
He then talks about the loss of corner Jon Mitchell to the Transfer Portal (6:10) and finishes up by taking a look at how many more players need to leave in order to hit the 105 roster limit (8:07)
