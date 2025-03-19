2025 Indiana commit Harun Zrno hearing from Penn State, planning visits

One of those recruits is Bosnia wing Harun Zrno , who's heard from the likes of Maryland, Miami, Ohio State and Penn State per Stevan Petrovic of Agency55. According to his agents, he's also planning visits to those schools as well.

With that news coming out, some of Indiana's current recruits in the 2025 class have decided to look around and have already started to hear from others programs.

Earlier this week, Indiana Basketball announced a new head coach as the Hoosiers selected West Virginia University HC Darian DeVries to become their next head coach.

This should come as no surprise for Nittany Lions fans, as Penn State is expected to graduate five players in Ace Baldwin, D'Marco Dunn, Nick Kern, Zach Hicks, and Puff Johnson. All of which played a significant role on this year's team, so there will be plenty minutes will be available moving forward and Zrno has said previously that playing time is a factor.

""The most important thing for me is to get a chance to play right away," Zrno told Rivals in January. "I'm coming with a lot of experience already, so I'm ready to play. I also want to be around good people who can teach me how to get to the next level."

Last season, Zrno played in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League for Valmiera Glass Via. This year, he's with BC Slavija and is averaging 18.3 points per game. Zrno's shooting 52.3% from the floor and 46.3% from the 3-point range.

Penn State's 2025 recruiting class right now features Four-Star guard Kayden Mingo (No. 39 overall), three-star wing Mason Blackwood and three-star big man Justin Houser.

Stay tuned for more, as Zrno is hoping to schedule a visit to campus soon.