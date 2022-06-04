 2025 LB/S Tarvos Alford II talks new Penn State Football offer
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 16:02:55 -0500') }} football Edit

2025 LB/S Tarvos Alford II talks new Penn State Football offer

EJ Daniels • NittanyNation
Recruiting Analyst

Penn State Football offered LB/S Tarvos Alford II out of John Carroll Catholic High School in Port St Lucie, Florida the other day.

In a brief interview, Tarvos explained that he learned about the offer from his coach, and when asked what he knows about Penn State he explained, "I know they are Linebacker U and produced a lot of talent all over the field."

