2025 Penn State Basketball National Signing Day Central

These past few days marked the first time that high school basketball recruits from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs. The Penn State Basketball program is expected to sign everyone in their class today and TKR has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more. **We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**

CLASS BREAKDOWN BY POSITION.... POSITION RECRUITS IN 2025 CLASS PLAYERS EXPECTED AT POSITION NEXT YEAR GUARD 1 3 FORWARD 1 2 CENTER 1 3

SIGNED PROSPECTS....

"The 6-foot-2, 180-pound senior is one of the most relentless defenders in the country, with certifiable on-ball peskiness and a knack for neutralizing high scoring guards. Mingo is known for his positional versatility, as he's become a reliable presence on the offensive and defensive glass. He's akin to a high school version of the New York Knicks' Josh Hart with his legitimate ball-tracking skills. Mingo averaged 7.5 boards per game while playing for the PSA Cardinals during his sophomore summer, discovering his identity as high level rebounder. A refined three-level scorer, Mingo's flair for the end game is one of his bedrock assets." -- Happy Valley Insider Hoops Analyst Zach Smart

"Blackwood is all of 6-foot-7 and currently better suited to play the three than the two. That said, he has some impressive perimeter skills to go along with consistent production on the glass. He’s an above average athlete with a solid handle, good motor and the ability to finish through traffic at the rack. Blackwood hasn’t always posted gaudy scoring numbers during his career, but he’s shown flashes of becoming a reliable long-range shooter in a small sample size. Blackwood has the kind of physical tools and versatility that could translate to rapid improvement from a production down the road. He could become an important piece as a defender, as his long frame and plus athleticism could lend itself to tremendous defensive versatility on the college level." -- Rivals National Hoops Analyst Rob Cassidy