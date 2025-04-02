Penn State's Yanic Konan Niederhauser Declares for Draft

Penn State Basketball center Yanic Konan Niederhauser has declared for the NBA Draft but will be maintaining his collegiate eligibility. The Fraschels, Switzerland native just finished his first season with the program, averaging 12.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

"After careful consideration, I've decided to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft," Niederhauser said in an Instagram post. In the meantime, I will maintain my college eligibility. If I decide to withdraw from the draft, I will return to Penn State for my senior year. I'm excited to see what the future holds."

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, Neiderhasuer played 47 games for Northern Illinois, averaging 5.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.