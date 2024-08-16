PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XNEU1MUVIRFY0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVc0RTUxRUhEVjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 Penn State Football commits in the updated Rivals state rankings

Richie O'Leary • Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at Happy Valley Insider have you covered with all the updates on where Penn State Football commits appear in the updated rankings.

Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Nittany Lions commit in the 2025 class.

CALIFORNIA

No. 5 CB Daryus Dixson

No. 39 DE LaVar Arrington II

CONNECTICUT

No. 6 OT Owen Aliciene

FLORIDA

No. 28 WR Koby Howard

No. 43 DT Randy Adirika

No. 67 QB Bekkem Kritza

No. 97 S Antonio Branch Jr.

KANSAS

No. 4 DE Jayden Woods

MARYLAND

No. 10 DE Yvan Kemajou

No. 13 WR Jeff Exinor

No. 15 DE Cortez Harris

NEW JERSEY

No. 2 CB Jahmir Joseph

No. 8 ATH Braswell Thomas

No. 20 OG Michael Troutman III

NEW YORK

No. 3 WR Lyrick Samuel

PENNSYLVANIA

No. 4 RB Jabree Coleman

No. 6 OLB Alex Tatsch

No. 8 RB Tiqwai Hayes

No. 9 OLB Dayshaun Burnett

No. 10 ATH Cameron Smith

No. 14 OT Brady O'Hara

No. 18 CB Xxavier Thomas

VIRGINIA

No. 7 TE Matt Henderson

