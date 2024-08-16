2025 Penn State Football commits in the updated Rivals state rankings
It's officially rankings update week for Rivals and we here at Happy Valley Insider have you covered with all the updates on where Penn State Football commits appear in the updated rankings.
Today we will take a look at the updated state rankings for each Nittany Lions commit in the 2025 class.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
CALIFORNIA
No. 5 CB Daryus Dixson
No. 39 DE LaVar Arrington II
CONNECTICUT
No. 6 OT Owen Aliciene
FLORIDA
No. 28 WR Koby Howard
No. 43 DT Randy Adirika
No. 67 QB Bekkem Kritza
No. 97 S Antonio Branch Jr.
KANSAS
No. 4 DE Jayden Woods
MARYLAND
No. 10 DE Yvan Kemajou
No. 13 WR Jeff Exinor
No. 15 DE Cortez Harris
NEW JERSEY
No. 2 CB Jahmir Joseph
No. 8 ATH Braswell Thomas
No. 20 OG Michael Troutman III
NEW YORK
No. 3 WR Lyrick Samuel
PENNSYLVANIA
No. 4 RB Jabree Coleman
No. 6 OLB Alex Tatsch
No. 8 RB Tiqwai Hayes
No. 9 OLB Dayshaun Burnett
No. 10 ATH Cameron Smith
No. 14 OT Brady O'Hara
No. 18 CB Xxavier Thomas
VIRGINIA
No. 7 TE Matt Henderson
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board