2025 Penn State Football Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

For the third time since since 2021, Penn State Football will once again be in the market for a new Defensive Coordinator. Recently the news broke that the Nittany Lions will have to replace DC/LBs coach Tom Allen, who left after one season to become the next Defensive Coordinator at Clemson.

Penn State's next defensive coordinator will be the fourth for the Nittany Lions in the last few years with all three previous coaches leaving for jobs in the ACC.

With that, where may Penn State turn for their next defensive coordinator? Happy Valley Insider takes a look at several candidates below.