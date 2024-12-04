2025 Penn State Football National Signing Day Central

Today marks the first day that high school football recruits from around the country can sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs. Below, Happy Valley Insider has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more. **We will continue to update this page as the prospects' letters of intents come in. Please note that the page will not automatically refresh, and you will have to manually refresh your page.**

Who is expected to sign during the period?

As of Tuesday evening, Penn State is expected to sign each member of their 2025 recruiting class which currently sits at 26 total commitments and is a top-20 class in the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

LIVE UPDATES

8:38 a.m. - Virginia Tech flip, Matthew Outten joins the WR room

The Process: Much of Matthew Outten's recruitment flew under the radar. He comes from a small school in Virginia, is not a big social media guy, and did not do a ton of talking during his recruitment. Despite this, it was clear from early on that he was one of the top wide receiver targets for Penn State. After officially visiting Syracuse, Maryland, Penn State, and Virginia Tech this summer, Outten somewhat surprisingly committed to the Hokies. Despite this, Marques Hagans and the Penn State staff never slowed in their pursuit of Outten, flipping his commitment from Virginia Tech on September 2nd. What Penn State is getting in Outten: While it is unlikely that Outten is a day-one guy at Penn State, he should be able to make an impact early in his collegiate career. At 6-foot, 200 pounds, Outten is already in a good place physically. He is raw at wide receiver, his route running will need to be refined and Outten needs to be better at using his hands to attack the ball. Once the ball is in Outten's hands he is an explosive playmaker. This is a strong wide receiver class for Penn State, and Outten may have the highest ceiling of the bunch.

8:25 a.m.- Florida WR standout, Rivals four-star Koby Howard joins the Nittany Lions

The Process: Over 40 schools offered the Florida wide receiver but it was Penn State alongside Florida, Florida State, and Ole Miss as the programs that stood out to Howard the most in his recruitment. He took an official visit in June which went very well and propelled Penn State to the top of his list. But Howard had to earn his spot, he camped for the Nittany Lions in July, impressed the coaching staff, and made a decision in August prior to his senior season. What Penn State is getting in Howard: Howard is never going to be overly impressive from a speed aspect, he's never going to be a burner, and probably won't be able to stretch the field on a truly consistent basis. That being said, he's a strong route runner and has consistently strong hands. A tough runner with the ball, Howard fights for every extra yard as well. His speed should improve once arriving on campus and working with Chuck Losey.

8:15 a.m.- The McDonough to Penn State pipeline continues

The Process: Exinor's recruitment probably went a lot longer than anyone expected. The Nittany Lions were the first offer in his recruitment and from the jump were the team to beat in his recruitment. That being said, despite numerous visits to Happy Valley, Exinor took his time with his recruitment before ultimately committing to the program in June after taking his official visits. He also held offers from Boston College, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and several other. What Penn State is getting in Exinor: The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Exinor provides excellent size as a wide receiver. He uses his strong hands, measurables, and physicality to his advantage, and is hard to bring down once the ball is in his hands. Exinor has the coveted combination of size, strength, and solid speed that makes him a constant threat to opposing defenses.



8:05 a.m. - Lengthy WR Lyrick Samuel is officially in

The Process: Samuel committed to Penn State in February less than a month after a junior day visit. He camped for Penn State in June of 2023 and was also on campus for the Lasch Bash that summer and a gameday trip for the Nittany Lions' matchup against West Virginia. Also held offers from Michigan State, Rutgers, Syracuse, and West Virginia. What Penn State is getting in Samuel: Lyrick Samuel brings a size and athleticism combination to Penn State that any team would be excited about. Already standing at 6'4" and checking in at 185 pounds, Samuel is a big-bodied receiver that the receiver room currently lacks. What makes Samuel such a great prospect is his athleticism at his size. On film, he is quick off the ball to help him get open quickly and can easily find that second gear to turn on the jets and run away from defenders. Samuel also has strong hands which is often overlooked for receivers. This combined with his length leads to him high-pointing/attacking the ball, making it difficult for defensive backs even when they are in good coverage.



7:52 a.m. - High upside OL Owen Alciene signs his LOI

The Process: The latest Nittany Lion from the New England area, Aliciene committed to Penn State in January. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound tackle picked the Nittany Lions over Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and others. What Penn State is getting in Aliciene: Aliciene still has a long way to go in the development process. He is very new to the game but has the tools to turn into a multi-year starter. Aliciene has the mobility, coordination, and technical understanding to thrive once he physically matures. The learning curve may be steep for him once he arrives at the next level but he has high-end potential. Adam Friedman, Rivals National Rankings Director

7:50 a.m. - Michael Troutman is in.

THE PROCESS: Dating back to the summer of 2023, Troutman has been a regular visitor to campus. Troutman visited Penn State for a camp that season, then returned in season for both the West Virginia and Michigan games before attending a junior day last February. About a week after that junior day visit, Troutman committed to the Nittany Lions. What Penn State is getting in Troutman: His recruiting rankings across the industry were hurt because of his size and that's understandable but from a pure fundamental and skill standpoint, Troutman is a highly quality prospect and the offer sheet is a decent one as well with Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. Perhaps Troutman doesn't project as a star offensive lineman and future high NFL Draft pick but at the very least, the Nittany Lions have landed a quality piece to their depth going forward on the offensive line. Likely projects best as a center where he should have plenty of time to learn from and work with Cooper Cousins as he continues to get bigger and stronger while refining his game.

7:35 - Tight end turned offensive tackle, Brady Hara signs



The Process: O'Hara is the second longest committed prospect to the Nittany Lions only behind Tiqwai Hayes who has him beat out by one day. He committed early in the process to the Nittany Lions over offers from Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. What Penn State is getting in O'Hara: O'Hara has mostly played tight end and defensive end at North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh but his long-term position with Penn State is most likely offensive tackle. A new patience will require patience from all involved but the 6-foot-6 O'Hara has the size and athleticism that creates plenty of intrigue about his potential at tackle.

7:27 - Four-star OL Malachi Goodman joins the party

The Process: Goodman was a long-time target for Penn State but it wasn't an easy recruitment to win. The Nittany Lions had to battle out multiple top programs including Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and USC to land the 6-foot-5, 315-pound offensive tackle. After a long recruiting process, he committed to the Nittany Lions in September. What Penn State is getting in Goodman: The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Goodman provides good size and power, but he is also athletic and moves well in the run game, as he is able to quickly get to the second level and block linebackers after his initial block. Goodman is also strong in pass protection. He has positional versatility at the college level and could slide inside as an interior offensive lineman if needed.



7:21 a.m. - Xxaiver Thomas is in the fold

The Process: Between committing early in the process and then proceeding to have completely drama-free recruitment, few players in Penn State's class may be more overlooked than cornerback Xxavier Thomas. The Pittsburgh Central Catholic standout committed to Penn State on December 21st last year. After that, all Thomas did was continue to pop up on visits to Penn State before signing with the Nittany Lions. What Penn State is getting in Thomas: If Thomas were two inches taller he would be one of the top cornerback recruits in this class. He is a great athlete who is a former state qualifier in the triple jump with an 11.8 second 100-meter time. In 13 games thus far this season for a stout PCC defense, Thomas already has 6 interceptions to go with 19 tackles. Thomas does a great job of locating the ball while in coverage, moving smoothly and fluidly, and has above average coverage skills for a high school defensive back. At 5-foot-10 Thomas projects as a nickel back in college, but he has all the tools needed to be a damn good one.

7:17 a.m. - Matt Henderson is signee No. 1

The Process: The process with Henderson was a fast one for Penn State. After picking up an offer in April for the Nittany Lions, it took just a few weeks for the Powhatan, Virginia native to make his decision. He was previously on campus in October 2023 and January 2024 prior to his offer. It was a notably strong offseason for Henderson who also gained offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech What Penn State is getting in Henderson: There's a ton to like about him thanks to his athleticism, production, and overall upside. On the field, as a pass catcher, Henderson is a quality route runner, uses his athleticism well,l and most importantly, has strong, consistent hands. He shows off a great catch radius as well as strong awareness and body control on all portions of the field. He'll need to add weight before seeing the field at Penn State but overall, he shows all the traits that have made Penn State's previous tight ends so successful and has landed nearly every major contributor at the position over the James Franklin era in the NFL. Also a star on the hardwood for Powhatan.