Published Jan 17, 2025
2025 Penn State Football Projected Depth Chart
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Just like our Transfer Portal Tracker and our new Scholarship / Eligibility Chart, Happy Valley Insider is here to keep you updated on Penn State Football throughout the offseason.

Obviously this chart will continue to change a lot as Penn State Football adds/subtracts through the portal, but here's how it could look with the players who we know are currently in the mix.

FULL 2025 PENN STATE PROJECTED DEPTH CHART.....

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE PRINTABLE PDF FILE or check out the sheet embedded below.

