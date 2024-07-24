Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2025 Penn State RB commit Jabree Coleman talks offseason, recruiting others

Richie O'Leary and Gyan Gautam
PennState.Rivals.com

One of Penn State Football's top ranked commitments this recruiting cycle, Four-Star running back Jabree Coleman committed to the Nittany Lions back on June 22nd and has been out recruiting others to join him ever since.

"In the end, Penn State always been my number one option," Coleman told HVI. "It always felt like home to me. When I was committed to Georgia, Penn State never stopped trying to recruit me, they never stopped trying to reach out and talk to me. I always felt like I’ve been comfortable there."

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement