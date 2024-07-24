One of Penn State Football's top ranked commitments this recruiting cycle, Four-Star running back Jabree Coleman committed to the Nittany Lions back on June 22nd and has been out recruiting others to join him ever since.

"In the end, Penn State always been my number one option," Coleman told HVI. "It always felt like home to me. When I was committed to Georgia, Penn State never stopped trying to recruit me, they never stopped trying to reach out and talk to me. I always felt like I’ve been comfortable there."