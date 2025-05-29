2025 Penn State White Out Game Versus Oregon, Will Be Televised on NBC

The 2025 Penn State Football White Out will officially be a night game this upcoming Fall.
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks will kickoff the 2025 White Out at 8:00pm ET and the game will be televised on NBC.
This will be a bit different compared to last year's White Out game, which was exclusively streamed on Peacock, as NBC retained the rights for this year's game, but will instead put in on national television.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
The Nittany Lions faced off against the Ducks for the first time as Big Ten Conference mates last season and after a bit of a back and forth, Oregon would go on to win by a final score of 45-37 out in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game.
Despite the loss, Penn State still leads the series 3-2 all-time. The Nittany Lions most recent victory in this series came back in 1995, when a Joe Paterno led program defeating the Ducks 38-20 in the annual Rose Bowl.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board