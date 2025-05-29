2025 Penn State White Out Game Versus Oregon, Will Be Televised on NBC

The 2025 Penn State Football White Out will officially be a night game this upcoming Fall.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks will kickoff the 2025 White Out at 8:00pm ET and the game will be televised on NBC.

This will be a bit different compared to last year's White Out game, which was exclusively streamed on Peacock, as NBC retained the rights for this year's game, but will instead put in on national television.