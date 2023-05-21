2025 quarterback Blake Hebert who is in town for the Elite 11 Regional at State College High dropped by Penn State on Saturday to visit the Nittany Lions.

The Lawrence (MA) native came into the visit as a fast-rising prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle picking up offers from Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. Now, he can add Penn State to that list.