While they are still adapting to the new location and simultaneously utilizing in-roads they have established during their previous stop at Virginia Commonwealth, the newly minted Penn State staff has kept its ear to the ground and eyes wide open on the recruiting trail.

Mike Rhoades and company have been particularly aggressive in keying long-term prospects, discovering young and promising recruits who mirror their competitive level and style of play.

A buffet-line of coaches at this level tend to unrealistically romanticize about landing a five star stud who would immediately alter the expectations of the program.

More often than not, coaches fall into a pattern of becoming too unrealistic about their chances with highly coveted and highly prominent recruits, swinging for fences that are simply well beyond their reach. It becomes a taxing process which ultimately wastes time and resources when the kid winds up committing elsewhere.

And so the PSU staff has been living in reality, scouring the land for steadily blossoming 2025 guards who are still relatively new to being good. The Nittany Lions have recently offered Jordan Scott, a 6-foot-5 off guard currently at South Lakes High School (VA).