Penn State has picked up a commitment from Virginia tight end Matt Henderson. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect out of Powhatan, Virginia announced his decision to commit to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday night.

While the Nittany Lions haven't hosted Henderson since his offer, the Powhatan standout has been to Happy Valley in his recruitment, making trips last October as well as this past January.

Henderson was a prospect offered by Penn State late last month after Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle was able to see the newly ranked four-star prospect in person.

It's been a strong offseason for Henderson who has added offers from Maryland, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. He also held numerous FCS offers including Harvard, William & Mary, and Yale.



Henderson is the 13th commitment of the Nittany Lions recruiting class and currently the only prospect who projects to a tight end at the next level. Notably, current commitment Brady O'Hara, plays tight end for North Catholic High School outside of Pittsburgh but projects to be an offensive tackle at the next level.

"I want to give my sincere appreciation to all the amazing people who have made me into the person and player I am today," Henderson said in his announcement on X. "Including my parents, family, friends, and coaches, along with a great community behind me. Without their guidance and efforts, I wouldn't be able to achieve my dreams doing what I love. I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Penn State University."



Last season for Powhatan, Henderson recorded 74 receptions for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns.

