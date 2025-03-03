PSU Pod: Penn State Official Visit Breakdown - Defense Edition

Richie and Dylan break down all the recruits that have scheduled Official Visits to check out Penn State Football this summer on the offensive side of the ball. (0:00)
They go position group by position group breaking down the Nittany Lions top targets on defense...
-- Defensive End / Edge Rusher (0:29)
-- Defensive Tackle (4:30)
-- Linebacker (6:06)
-- Cornerback (8:56)
-- Safety (13:03)
