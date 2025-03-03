Published Mar 3, 2025
PSU Pod: Penn State Official Visit Breakdown - Defense Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Dylan break down all the recruits that have scheduled Official Visits to check out Penn State Football this summer on the offensive side of the ball. (0:00)

They go position group by position group breaking down the Nittany Lions top targets on defense...

-- Defensive End / Edge Rusher (0:29)

-- Defensive Tackle (4:30)

-- Linebacker (6:06)

-- Cornerback (8:56)

-- Safety (13:03)

