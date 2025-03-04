2026 Penn State Football Recruits In The Latest Rivals250 Rankings

On Monday, the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle were released and the latest updates are filled with Penn State Football commitments and targets as the Nittany Lions continue to put together one of the country's top classes in the cycle.

Currently, Penn State holds the No. 8 overall recruiting class in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2026 cycle thanks to eight commitments. Below, you can find out which Penn State commitments are ranked inside the latest Rivals250 as well as a list of notable targets.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

PREVIOUSLY RANKED: No. 23 THE SKINNY: Brown continues to be one of the top prospects in the country and remains solidly committed to Penn State. Despite the small fall in the rankings, this was more about others making the leap ahead of him rather than him falling. Brown has a good chance to become a five-star by the time the rankings are all said and done.

PREVIOUSLY RANKED: No. 215 THE SKINNY: The California gunslinger who committed to Penn State in late June, saw another fall in the rankings, but remains a top 250 ranked prospect. This is still a strong ranking for the 6-foot-4, 205-pound pro-style quarterback who was unranked entering this offseason. The Mission Hills (CA) quarterback completed 59.6% of his passes last season as a sophomore, throwing for 1,623 yards and 16 touchdowns to six interceptions.

PREVIOUSLY RANKED: No. 215 THE SKINNY: One of Pennsylvania's top prospects in the 2026 class, Sieg committed to the Nittany Lions back in early November and like many others has earned offers from other programs, but remains solidly committed to the Nittany Lions. Sieg is fresh off a junior season where he he played quarterback, running back, and defensive back for his high school program. He finished the year throwing for 1,350 yards and 20 touchdowns, rushed for 1,840 yards and 32 touchdowns and on defense he finished with 50 total tackles (23 solo), four interceptions and also had a punt return for a touchdown.

WHICH PENN STATE TARGETS ARE RANKED INSIDE THE RIVALS250?