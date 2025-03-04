Penn State’s Abdul Carter Stays atop NFL Mock Drafts Despite Foot Injury

Despite the news of a stress fracture in his foot, Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter remains at the top of NFL mock drafts following last week's NFL Combine.

Among the mock drafts projecting Carter as the No. 1 overall pick is NFL.com's Lance Zierlein , who detailed why the Tennessee Titans could take the former Nittany Lion.

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database , 15 of 17 notable mock drafts released on Monday following the conclusion of the combine have Carter being selected with either the No. 1 or No. 2 pick, while two mock drafts have him going No. 3 overall.

Last week at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Carter met with the media and discussed the possibility of being the first overall pick.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and the best player should be selected number one," Carter said. "My dad trained me to be the best player I could be—not just on the field, but off the field. Knowing all the work I put in, all the training I did, and all the sacrifices I made, I know I'm the best."

Later on Wednesday, reports surfaced that Carter's medical evaluations revealed a stress fracture in his foot. After considering surgery, Carter and his team opted against it, and the defensive end prospect will now perform at Penn State's Pro Day on March 28. Carter took to Twitter, promising to put on a show.

"You can’t stop GREATNESS! Y’all thought I was going that easy?" he wrote on X. "This just gonna make the movie more interesting! See y’all March 28th. Bring ya popcorn. #1 OVERALL PICK, 56 days… InshaAllah, it’s already written."

This past fall, Carter played in all 16 of Penn State's games, recording 68 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks. He was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and was also a unanimous All-American.