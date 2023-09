Penn State volleyball added a big commitment from a familiar family over the weekend, as Alexis Ewing announced her decision to join the Nittany Lions 2025 recruiting class.

Ewing is the daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. She is known as a great 6-foot-4 outside hitter at the Bullis School down in Potomac, Maryland and became Penn State's fourth commitment in the 2025 class alongside outside hitter Marin Collins, libero Lexi Gin and middle blocker Gabby Nichols.

Ewing became one of the first high school athletes in Maryland to sign a name, image and likeness deal once the measure was passed in 2022, signing a deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving. Also it should be noted that she has previously competed on the USA Junior National Team in their National Team Development Program.