Advertisement

in other news

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

Penn State is about a touchdown favorite over Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

The Nittany Lions are ranked No.3 in the latest poll.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Which games should Penn State fans be watching on Friday and Saturday?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Northeast Spotlight: Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

Northeast Spotlight: Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

Who is the next great Penn State Offensive Lineman?

External content
 • Richie O'Leary
Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven

Bowl projections for Penn State Football ahead of Week Seven

Here are the early Bowl projections for Penn State Football entering week seven of the college football season.

 • Richie O'Leary

in other news

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

What is the line for Penn State's week nine matchup against Wisconsin?

Penn State is about a touchdown favorite over Wisconsin.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

Penn State stays at No. 3 in latest AP Poll

The Nittany Lions are ranked No.3 in the latest poll.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

Which games should Penn State fans be watching on Friday and Saturday?

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 21, 2024
2026 ATH/DE Wydeek Collier breaks down his top-five
circle avatar
Ryan O'Bleness  •  Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@ryanobleness

Class of 2026 three-star athlete Wydeek Collier released his top-five schools of Miami (FL.), Penn State, Rutgers, Syracuse and West Virginia on Sunday.

The 6-foot-6 205-pound Collier, who currently attends Ss. Neumann Goretti High School in Philadelphia, is being recruited by each school as a defensive end/edge rusher. He ranks as the No. 20 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania.

He spoke with Rivals to discuss why he included each school in his top group.

"Each school has made a good push to develop a relationship with me and showing me where I could be in their program," Collier said.

Collier goes into more detail and explains what he likes about each individual school below.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
pennstate
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Penn State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
pennstate
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
6 - 0
Overall Record
3 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Wisconsin
5 - 2
Wisconsin
Penn St.
6 - 0
Penn St.
-6.5, O/U 47.5
Finished
USC
30
USC
Penn St.
33
Arrow
Penn St.
Penn St.
27
Arrow
Penn St.
UCLA
11
UCLA