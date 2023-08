Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Hampton out of Rochester, New York spoke with Rivals recruiting analyst EJ Daniels about his summer offer from Penn State, latest on his recruitment and more.

Not a Happy Valley Insider subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on THE LIONS DEN FORUM!

On his new Penn State offer…

“Coach (Khalil) Ahmad offered me. I felt super excited with both relief and joy because this is the offer that I really wanted.”

On what stands out when he visited PSU….

“I like the culture there and the facilities. They always make you feel like home and they are always energetic. I feel like that’s a place that I would want to be at for the next four years.”

On working with CTC aka Changing The Community…

“Without CTC I don’t think I would be the position that I’m in currently. I first to went to CTC when I was in 6th or 7th grade and coach Greg knew I was going to be something special so he took his time with me and really put his time and effort into helping me build.”