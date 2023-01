Earlier this week, Penn State extended an offer to 2026 defensive back Brandon Lockhart out of Loyola High School in Los Angeles (CA).

It was one of a handful of 2026 offers the Nittany Lions have sent out over the last few weeks as they begin to take a look at the rising sophomore talents following the end of their high school freshman seasons.

Despite being just a freshman, Lockhart has shown an advanced skillset for a player his age but also possesses the size and length that James Franklin and Terry Smith love. Lockhart is already in the 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2 range with plenty of time to continue to grow.

On Thursday, Nittany Nation caught up with Lockhart to discuss his recent offer from the Nittany Lions and his early recruitment overall.