2026 DL target Preston Carey talks new Penn State Offer
2026 defensive lineman Preston Carey has already been racking up college offers as the incoming freshman has picked up offers this summer from the likes of Georgia, Texas A&M and now Penn State.
We recently caught up with the 6-foot-5 267-pound defensive lineman out of Long Island NY to get his thoughts on his newest offer.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news