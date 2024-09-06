Advertisement

TBT: Penn State and Bowling Green projected starters as recruits

This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Bowling Green Falcons starters ranked as recruits.

 • Richie O'Leary
Latest from Penn State Football, James Franklin after Wednesday's practice

Penn State Football HC James Franklin talks with the media following Wednesday afternoon's practice.

 • Richie O'Leary
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Bowling Green

HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Bowling Green.

 • Richie O'Leary
After missing season opener, TE Khalil Dinkins returns to practice

Penn State could be receiving a boost to their tight end room this wekeend against Bowling Green.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
PSU POD: Bowling Green Preview with Falcons Play by Play Voice Todd Walker

The PSU 365 Podcast welcome Bowling Green Football Play by Play Todd Walker to preview Saturday's game.

Published Sep 6, 2024
2026 four-star OL set for Penn State visit after recent offer
Dub Jellison  •  Happy Valley Insider
After just having secured an offer from the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago, a 2026 four-star offensive lineman and Rivals250 talent will visit Penn State for its home-opener tomorrow, Happy Valley Insider has learned.

