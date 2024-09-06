in other news
TBT: Penn State and Bowling Green projected starters as recruits
This week we take a quick look at the Penn State Football and Bowling Green Falcons starters ranked as recruits.
Latest from Penn State Football, James Franklin after Wednesday's practice
Penn State Football HC James Franklin talks with the media following Wednesday afternoon's practice.
HV TV: College Football 25 Sim -- Penn State versus Bowling Green
HVI took to the College Football video game series to try a simulation between Penn State Football and Bowling Green.
After missing season opener, TE Khalil Dinkins returns to practice
Penn State could be receiving a boost to their tight end room this wekeend against Bowling Green.
PSU POD: Bowling Green Preview with Falcons Play by Play Voice Todd Walker
The PSU 365 Podcast welcome Bowling Green Football Play by Play Todd Walker to preview Saturday's game.
After just having secured an offer from the Nittany Lions a few weeks ago, a 2026 four-star offensive lineman and Rivals250 talent will visit Penn State for its home-opener tomorrow, Happy Valley Insider has learned.