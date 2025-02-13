2026 four-star OT Adam Guthrie locks in Penn State official visit

Four-star offensive tackle and top Penn State target in the 2026 recruiting class, Adam Guthrie , has his official visit slate locked in for the summer. One of those trips will be to Happy Valley, according to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Greg Smith.

The Miami Trace (Oh.) standout has frequented State College over the last year, taking two visits to Penn State in 2024, and will once again be on campus this summer as the Nittany Lions look to nab one of the top linemen in the midwest this cycle. Guthrie is ranked at the No. 210 overall prospect in the class and 23rd-best offensive tackle, according to Rivals.

Guthrie also holds offers from the likes of Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Florida State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, West Virginia and others, but Penn State, Ohio State and Clemson are the only expected official visits for the four-star tackle.

Penn State has stiff competition for the Ohio native as Ohio State continues to push to keep Guthrie from leaving the state and the Buckeyes have remained consistent in their pursuit. James Franklin, Phil Trautwein and the Nittany Lions appear to have the final crack at impressing Guthrie before he goes into decision mode on the heels of his trio of official visits this summer.