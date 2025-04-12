2026 Four-Star QB Peyton Falzone Commits to Penn State

The Penn State Nittany Lions pulled off a surprise on Saturday evening as 2026 in-state four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Falzone's commitment is the program's 10th in the 2026 recruiting cycle and second from a quarterback. The Nittany Lions also hold a commitment from four-star quarterback Troy Huhn, a native of San Marcos, California, who announced his own commitment last summer.

Falzone commits to Penn State over offers from Iowa, Rutgers, Syracuse, Utah, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The Nazareth standout was originally expected to visit Utah this weekend before his commitment, he also made an official visit last weekend to see the Iowa Hawkeyes. This offseason, Falzone became the latest client of quarterback guru Brad Maendler, who also has worked with current Nittany Lions Drew Allar and Ethan Grunkemeyer. "In my 18 years of QB training, I’ve had so many good ones but I don’t think I’ve ever had a QB who’s as physically talented as 2026 Nazareth (PA) QB Peyton Falzone," Maendler said on X last month. "On top of those physical attributes is a top 1% drive/work ethic to improve. Still a work in progress but VERY excited about where things are headed!" Notably, Nazareth Area is the same high school that produced former NIttany Lion wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a former NFL first round pick and current member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

What Falzone brings to the Nittany Lions