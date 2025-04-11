2027 Rivals250 QB Peter Bourque reflects on busy spring visit schedule

Class of 2027 four-star quarterback Peter Bourque, a Rivals250 prospect, is currently in the midst of his lacrosse season, but he was able to make several spring visits in recent weeks.

The Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts) signal-caller has already made visits to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Duke, Notre Dame, Michigan and Florida this spring. He also plans to get to Penn State soon, but is still working on booking an exact date, which will likely be sometime this month. Of those programs, the Blue Devils and Fighting Irish are yet to offer, whole the others have.

Due to Bourque's busy lacrosse schedule, he had to squeeze many of the visits when he had some time off from school.

Still relatively early in his process, the unofficial visits are crucial for Bourque to connect with coaching staffs and find programs he sees as potential fits in the future.

"I had a busy stretch over spring break getting the chance to see UNC, NC State, Duke, Notre Dame and Michigan," Bourque told Rivals.com. A week or so later, I was able to get down to University of Florida, too. Since I am playing lacrosse this season, it was great to get the chance to see some schools and spend important time with the coaches."