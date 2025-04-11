Top-100 Prospect to Visit Penn State this Weekend

The Penn State Nittany Lions will be hosting one of the country's top overall prospects on campus this weekend for an unofficial visit.
On Thursday, the four-star prospect, ranked as a top-80 player in the country by Rivals announced that he will be making the trip from Carrollton, Georgia to Happy Valley.
For Barney, it will be his first recruiting visit to Penn State. The top-100 player was originally committed to Alabama earlier in the process, committing to the Crimson Tide last May before backing off that commitment in November.
Overall, the 6-foot-1 cornerback has nearly 50 scholarship offers to his name. He currently has a pair of official visits locked into Georgia Tech and Texas A&M while announcing a top six two weeks ago consisting of the Yellow Jackets and Aggies as well as Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State, and Colorado.
While Barney has multiple official visits in place, a decision from the four-star prospect could come sooner than later, Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman previously reported.
A Pennsylvania native, the Nittany Lions will look to make a strong impression on Barney this weekend in hopes of potentially securing a commitment down the road.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board