One of the top wide receiver recruits in the 2026 class, Dyzier Carter is currently ranked the No. 186 overall recruit in the country and has a couple of recruiting visits lined up for the summer.

“Recruiting is going as planned,” Carter told Rivals. “I’m glad I have the right people in my corner, pointing me in the right direction because at times it can get a little overwhelming. I plan on visiting Penn State, Rutgers, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and will try to get to Florida State before going back to school. Also if time allows and finances are straight, then I’ll likely check out Tennessee and South Carolina.”