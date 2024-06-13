Advertisement
2026 In-state ATH Peyton Falzone discusses Penn State offer

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

On Sunday during their second camp session of the year, Penn State hosted 2026 athlete Peyton Falzone out of Nazareth Area High School in Nazareth, Pennsylvania. The same program that helped develop former Nittany Lions wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Falzone who primarily plays quarterback for the Blue Eagles, however, didn't throw the ball much on Sunday, instead showing his skills as a pass catcher. Overall, the Nittany Lions came away impressed with Falzone and his potential, extending an offer to the in-state athlete.

Shortly after picking up his offer, Happy Valley Insider caught up with Falzone to discuss his camp performance and the offer from the Nittany Lions.

