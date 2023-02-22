2026 Offensive Duo Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter Receive Penn State Offer
Though it might be early, the 2026 recruiting class is shaping out to be one of the best the state of Virginia has seen with a lot of talent already receiving big-time offers.
Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter out of Louisa County High School (Mineral, VA) are two play-makers that are already turning heads and stacking up offers.
Both received offers from the Penn State Monday afternoon from Recruiting Coordinator Khalil Ahmad, as Penn State looks to continue to dominate the state of Virginia in recruiting.
More on Savion Hiter....
Savion Hiter is a RB/LB out of the 2026 class that received his first offer back in October 2022 from the University of Maryland, and has since then added offers from the likes of Virginia, Virginia Tech, ODU, Oregon, Temple, Syracuse, James Madison, and more recently this week, Georgia, and Penn State. Hiter is likely to be a running back at the next level, and has shown his ability to be a threat anywhere on the field when he has the ball in his hands. In his freshman season at Louisa, Savion put up insane numbers with 130 carries for 1,526 yards, and 24 rushing touchdowns. Hiter showed his dual-threat ability in the receiving game as well adding 475 yards on 21 catches for 4 more touchdowns, and added 261 yards on 9 kick returns, and a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, Savion tallied 3 sacks and 3 interceptions as well.
Hiter ended his impresive freshman season making the 1st Team All-Area as a running back, 1st Team All-Jefferson District as a running back/linebacker, 1st Team All- Central running back/linebacker, 2nd Team All-State running back as the only freshman, and 1st Team MaxPreps Freshman All-American running back. The Louisa athlete is also a Track and Field athlete in the off-season.
Hiter on Penn State Offer....
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news