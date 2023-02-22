Though it might be early, the 2026 recruiting class is shaping out to be one of the best the state of Virginia has seen with a lot of talent already receiving big-time offers.

Savion Hiter and Dyzier Carter out of Louisa County High School (Mineral, VA) are two play-makers that are already turning heads and stacking up offers.

Both received offers from the Penn State Monday afternoon from Recruiting Coordinator Khalil Ahmad, as Penn State looks to continue to dominate the state of Virginia in recruiting.